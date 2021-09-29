Relatives, friends still shocked at suicide of elderly deacon

KELLITS, Clarendon — Presiding over the burial of an elderly deacon who allegedly took his own life, Pastor Vincent Tulloch struggled to find the right words of comfort for mourners.

“We would hope that he would pass on in a way that we would be able to rejoice and celebrate in a hopeful and realistic way. If we could change things, we would have, but we cannot change what God has done,” Tulloch told grieving relatives and friends at the burial ground.

Seventy-year-old Hezekiah Pinnock was found hanging by a length of rope in his backyard at Tate district in the Kellits area of Clarendon on the morning of July 28. He was buried last Friday.

The death stunned many in the farming community, where the well-respected Pinnock was an extremely active member of Siloam Gospel Hall Church of the First Born. COVID-19 restrictions in place to limit gatherings kept the crowd small and the burial brief.

“We would even hope that, when his time would have come, it would have been a time when it is not COVID restrictions. But what God has done is well done, and we will not blame Him, because He is Creator and He is the one who choose and take life. Life is given to us, but God is the one who has the power to take it,” said Tulloch.

While expressing condolence to Pinnock's family and friends, the clergyman also encouraged them not to become preoccupied with thinking about the reason behind the deacon's death.

“There are things that we may not understand in this life, though we will ponder them; and the passing of Deacon Hezekiah Pinnock is one of those things,” he said.

Tulloch had previously speculated that the late deacon had been stressed — his father having died recently and the ensuing “differences” with some siblings.

During the burial, various speakers paid tribute to Pinnock, whom they described as kind, compassionate, jovial, ambitious, and hard-working, adding that he loved children and was community-orientated.

It was also said that Pinnock, who was baptised in the late 1970s, did “extensive work on the construction” of the church, where he worshipped up to the time of his death.

He also operated a truck, which he used to transport church members to events across the island and to also teach young men to drive, mourners were told.

Pinnock worked as a mason, truck driver, and a farmer who, at one point, travelled to Kingston to sell his crops.

He wed Zenova Gayle just over 40 years ago, but their union did not produce any children.

It is said that Pinnock, however, had four biological children, 20 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The couple also raised foster children.

Pinnock's close relatives are still grappling with the tragedy and consumed with embarrassment. The grandchildren were said to be too grief-stricken to perform an item on the programme.

Pinnock's widow, who previously expressed shock about his passing, said her husband was not feeling well, and plans were being made for him to visit the doctor on July 30, had he not, allegedly, committed suicide two days prior. He was mourning his father's death, but she had seen no signs that he was depressed, she said.

“It is alarming. He is a deacon in the church; he is a prayerful person. He always prayed before he goes to his bed; he always prays when he wakes up,” she said on the day she saw her husband hanging at their matrimonial home.