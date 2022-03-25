Relief in Durham Gap after suspect's capture

DURHAM GAP, Portland — Residents of Duraham Gap breathed a collective sigh of relief on Thursday after news spread that the police had captured Davian Bryan, the man labelled as the parish's most wanted and the suspect in last October's abduction of two girls in neighbouring St Thomas and at least one attack in Portland this year.

Police reported that Bryan was captured Wednesday night in a joint search they conducted with residents in Durham.

“We were fearful and nervous,” one male resident who declined to be named, told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday. “My wife sharpened her machete and walk with it. When wi hear that the police capture him last night we were happy, and this morning we feel so relieved. The place was very tense, man. The place free up now. Him deh ya from December and dem a keep him and feed him. Good work di police dem do. Wi free. This is a good community, a quiet one, peaceful people and loving.”

Champion farmer for Portland Headley Norris was elated. “I feel great about it, man. Is yesterday we were talking and saying a wish wi could a see him and hold him. We are happy the police did a good job. Good work, police,” he said smiling.

Three men seated on a wall, smiling and chatting, echoed Norris's sentiments, even as they declined to give their names.

“A lot of people can sleep now. Wi feel good 'bout the capturing because the area was tense,” one of them said. “This is a peaceful area and nobody nuh trouble nobody. Mi feel good that them hold him.”

Another said, “The bwoy come at the back of mi yard around three o'clock and I didn't know he was around there. Four of us were here and then my grandson left and mi see a man rush round. Him come to the front of the verandah and seh, 'Di three a unnu see mi now and if mi hear anything mi a come back fi unnu'. Mi seh, 'Weh yuh seh; weh yuh seh a while a go?' Well, dem hold him and dem fi get him fi talk some things 'cause him have confederates and dem fi hold dem too.”

The third man also commended the police.

“The police smart. Them turn off the light and as him come out them hold him. Him couldn't get away. Mi daughter was so afraid that I had to take her out every morning to go to work. This morning she was so happy, she said, 'You don't have to come out this morning, I will go alone.' The place free up now. Wi glad,” the man said.