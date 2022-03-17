CONSUMERS will be paying less to fill up as of Thursday as pump prices ease off their record levels, receding below $100 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery fell $1.40, or nearly 1.5 per cent, to settle at $95.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange — the lowest front-month contract settlement since February 25, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

May Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell $1.89, or 1.9 per cent, at $98.02 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

With the decline in oil prices, WTI and Brent are 30 per cent below the nearly 14-year highs set on March 8, meeting the technical definition of a bear market, demonstrating the volatility in commodity markets that has followed Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Suppressed demand from China's lockdown of several cities due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and other factors such as progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and reactions to news of a resumption of Iranian nuclear deal talks, raising hopes that Iranian oil would be returning to the oil market also helped.

There was also an appreciation of the foreign exchange rate with the Jamaica currency gaining 1.5 per cent in the last week. The US dollar now trades at $152.19. A week ago it was selling for $154.50.

The impact at the pumps is that prices at the gas pump are going down — but only very gradually. Both E10 87 and E10 90 gasoline will be sold for $3.01 less, at $183.92 and $188.92, respectively. That was the first dip in prices in two weeks.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $3.02 per litre to sell for $187.95, and ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) will see a reduction of $3.04 to sell for $192.44. Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will move down by $3.02 per litre, to sell for $162.56 per litre. Propane (liquefied petroleum gas) will be sold for $81.86 per litre, down $2.96 per litre, while butane (LPG), will be sold for $91.06, down $2.95.

However, those declines, which are less than two per cent, are not nearly as big as the 30 per cent dip in oil prices seen in the last week, not only in Jamaica, but also in the United States, causing US President Joe Biden to use his “bully pulpit” to call out the tendency for gasoline prices to go up like a rocket when oil spikes, but only drop like a feather when crude crashes.

“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,” Biden said on Twitter. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it's $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn't pad their profits at the expense of hard-working Americans.”