Religious leader who blamed gay marriage for COVID-19 tests positive for the virus

Well, this is awkward.

So, BUZZ Fam since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many nonscientists have purported their own theories as to what caused the first infection, and what is responsible for its spread.

One such person is Ukrainian religious leader, Patriarch Filaret who blamed gay marriage for the spread of coronavirus. Well, the gag is Filaret himself has now has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is in hospital and in a stable condition after being diagnosed with the disease following routine testing, according to Ukraine media.

The Patriarch’s diagnosis was confirmed on Friday in a statement posted on Facebook. “We inform that during planned testing, His Holiness Patriarch Filaret of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine tested positive for Covid 19. Now His Holiness Bishop is undergoing treatment at a hospital,” the statement said.

Ninety-one-year-old Filaret heads one of Ukraine’s largest Orthodox congregations. He is one of Ukraine’s most prominent religious leaders, and claims to have 15 million followers among its 42 million people.

In March, he said the spread of the deadly virus was divine retribution for same-sex activity, which he sees as sinful.

Filaret told Ukrainian national TV network Channel 4 that the epidemic was “God’s punishment for the sins of men, the sinfulness of humanity. First of all, I mean same-sex marriage.”

He received heavy flak from LGBT groups and one has even sued him for his comments.