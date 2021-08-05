PHOTO: Remembering COVID victims

Thursday, August 05, 2021

Lincoln Thaxter, custos of Portland, lights a candle during a church service and candle lighting ceremony yesterday, in remembrance of Jamaicans who died from COVID-19. The service took place at St Theresa Roman Catholic Church in Vineyard Town, Kingston yesterday. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT