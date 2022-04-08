PHOTO: Remembering Samuel Felsted

Rose Miller (right), grants manager, JN Foundation, and Donna Parchment Brown (centre), political ombudsman and vice chair of National Chorale of Jamaica, in conversation with treble Oscar Kremer at the Jamaican-Austrian Felsted Celebration Concert at Kingston Parish Church recently. The concert was presented by Music Unites Foundation, which has been receiving support from JN Foundation to research Jamaican classical and patriotic composers of music as well as composers of church, dance and theatre music.