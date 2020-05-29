Remembering Shahine Robinson, MP

Jamaica’s Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson died today, March 29, after a long battle with cancer. Robinson was born in St Ann, one of five children and later attended the Immaculate Conception High School in Kingston, and Miami-Dade College in the United States.

Below are some highlights of her distinguished life as we pay tribute to an outstanding public servant and steward of Jamaica.

Timeline:

1953: Born Shahine Elizabeth Fakhourie Robinson on July 4

2001: Wins St Ann North East by-election to become Member of Parliament in March.

2007: Appointed State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

2010: Retains seat as Member of Parliament for St Ann North East in a December by-election.

2011: Made State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for local government.

2011: Appointed State Minister in the Ministry of Transport and Works by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in November and served until January 2012.

2016: Appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in March.

2018: Reports are confirmed that she was ailing from cancer, for which she was receiving treatment.

2020: Passed away at her home in St Ann on May 29.

Holness, in a statement today, said “Shahine was a patriot, a servant of the people, a much loved political representative adored by her constituents, a humanitarian and great personal friend.”

He added that “She fought courageously against her illness; her passing has left us with a sense of deep sorrow and we shall miss her dearly.”