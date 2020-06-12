Rena Lalgie set to be Bermuda’s first black, woman governor in 400 years

Rena Lalgie, with her appointment confirmed

on Friday (June 12), is set to become the first woman and first black Governor

of the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda.

Government House, in a statement earlier today, said that Lalgie will succeed outgoing governor John Rankin in December.

Over the last 400 years, Bermuda has had 145 governors, since first declaring the position in 1612. None have been either black or female.

Lalgie is currently the director of the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation in the United Kingdom Treasury.

On her appointment as the island’s 146th governor, the trailblazer noted that she is ‘immensely proud’ to serve Bermuda and looks forward to beginning her tenure.

“The island rightly has a reputation as a beautiful place to live and a great environment in which business can flourish. It is a first-class legal jurisdiction with some of the highest international standards in combating financial crime,” Lalgie said.