Reneto Adams among ex-cops barred from entering the US

Reneto Adams among ex-cops barred from entering the USFriday, December 11, 2020
|
Retired cop Renato Adams is among six police officers that have been barred from entering the United States.
The announcement came from US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo in a release that coincided with International Human Rights Day yesterday, December 10.
Adams, a former Senior Superintendent of Police, and his fellow officers are being penalised for actions taken during the infamous Crawle shooting in 2003.
The other five have been identified as Devon Bernard, Patrick Coke, Shane Lyons, Leford Gordon and Roderick Collier. They were all a part of the Adams-led Crime Management Unit.
During the Crawle shooting, four persons were fatally injured which led to Adams coming under fire for his actions.
The six ex-officers were charged with non-capital murder after a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions but they were later freed of charges in 2005.
