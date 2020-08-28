Reopening of school postponed in St Vincent and the Grenadines

The St Vincent and the Grenadines government has postponed the reopening of school that was originally scheduled to take place on Monday next week.

The Ministry of Education said that having consulted with major stakeholders, it had taken the decision to reopen schools one week later, on September 7.

“Students will resume face-to-face engagement on September 7, 2020, while teachers will return to school on August 31, 2020 to assist with finalising arrangements for the new school year,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Recognising that the well-being of our nation’s children and educators is an absolute priority amidst a global pandemic, this week will allow teachers to be actively engaged with health professionals to review the individualised protocols and plan effectively for the new school year,” it added.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is like several other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries grappling with the problem of reopening schools that have been closed since March as a result of COVID-19 that has killed more than 200 people and infected thousands in the Caribbean.