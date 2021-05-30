Reports: Boris Johnson, fiancée Carrie Symonds wed in London

Reports: Boris Johnson, fiancée Carrie Symonds wed in LondonSunday, May 30, 2021
LONDON, United Kingdom (AP) — United Kingdom newspapers are reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London.
The Mail on Sunday and The Sun said the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.
The Sun said senior staff in Johnson's 10 Downing Street office were unaware of the wedding plan.
Johnson's office declined to comment.
Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.
Johnson, 56, and 33-year-old Symonds announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, one-year-old Wilfred.
The marriage would be Symonds' first and Johnson's third.
The last British prime minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822.
