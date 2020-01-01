Rescued Haitians sent home

The

four Haitians who were rescued in Jamaican waters late November have been sent

back to their country by the Passport Immigration and Citizens Agency (PICA) of

Jamaica.

Two of the men were sent home on Friday and the others on Sunday.

The four men were found in the St Margaretâ€™s Bay area of Portland on November 27 after reportedly developing engine problem, ran out of fuel and drifted at sea for 16 days.

After being handed over to the police they were processed before being arrested for illegal entry into Jamaica. The charge was withdrawn on December 6 when they appeared before the Portland Parish Court.

It is understood that the charges were dropped after new information came to light that Jamaican and Haitian coastguards were consulting about the missing fishermen before they were found.