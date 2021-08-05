Residents fear triple murder will intensify violence in Stony Hill

RESIDENTS of Stony Hill in St Andrew fear that a triple murder in the community yesterday, believed to be a reprisal for the killing of 58-year-old Dave Nooks in the community on Monday evening, will intensify the deadly violence between two families and their associates in the area.

The three men were killed at a section of the community called Hashburn, off Brooks Level Road, by gunmen armed with an M-16 rifle and pistols, according to a police source, who said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 pm. Nooks was murdered on Brooks Level Road.

Police did not release the names of the deceased up to press time, however, a distraught Debbie-Ann Brown, mother of one of the victims, 20-year-old Brandon Scarlett, affectionately referred to as “Gussie” by family and friends, said he had been at home when a friend called him with a request.

It was his usual willingness to lend a helping hand that led to his demise, according to Brown.

“From last night Brandon inna di house and Adeaijah, a youth weh everybody know, call him pon di phone and ask if him have anything can gi dem fi cook. Adeaijah ask him if him can carry it come. As Gussie reach, mi hear pure gunshot.

“Mi wait suh till di gunshot cool dung. When mi go look, a Adeaijah body mi buck up inna. Mi nephew dem go look and seh Gussie dead, too, and another youth. Me nuh know the other youth. Gussie was a nice helpful youth, not because a me son. Him help out everybody and talk to everybody good,” said Brown.

Brown said her son had demonstrated that he wanted to lead a positive life and had been waiting to be enrolled in the Jamaica German Automotive School in St Andrew. She said he had been raising chickens to keep himself busy in the meantime.

“If you listen the news, nobody naa teach love. A pure war. Mi just nuh like it. Somebody needs to teach love. Mi son inna him bed. Him nuh do nobody nothing,” said Brown, who appealed to criminals in the community to end the violence.

“Me get him inna the school, but tru COVID it nuh open yet, and me buy all chicken give him fi raise. Me nuh know why somebody would a really waa do dat,” she said, before breaking down in tears.

Yesterday, Deputy Superintendent Collin Millaneise said the police have arrested some of the main violence producers in the area and were relentlessly in pursuit of other members of the gangs. He said, however, that the terrain poses a challenge for the police when hunting criminals.

“We are rigorously carrying out investigations in relation to these murders. We have to police these communities on foot and we can do so much and no more where [the use of] vehicles are concerned,” said the police officer.

He suspected a link between the triple murder and the murder on Monday, but said it was “early days yet” to confirm. He told the Jamaica Observer that yesterday's deceased were between the ages of 17 and 22.