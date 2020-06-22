Residents in Clarendon, Jamaica to brace for water shortages

Residents in Clarendon, Jamaica to brace for water shortagesMonday, June 22, 2020
|
Residents in
some sections of Clarendon, Jamaica will experience changes in their water
supply beginning today, June 22.
The National Water Commission (NWC) says the change in supply comes as a result of a scheduled pump extraction, which will get underway at around 10:00 a.m.
The pump extraction is to adversely affect some customers for about a week, with normal water supply expected to return on June 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
While the NWC said that water will be trucked to the affected areas, they also encouraged customers to store water for use.
Areas affected include: Ebony Park Housing Scheme, Rhymesbury, Comfort, Ebony Park, Decoy, Prospect Drive, Red Road and Gravel Hill.
