Residents in Clarendon, Jamaica to brace for water shortages

Residents in

some sections of Clarendon, Jamaica will experience changes in their water

supply beginning today, June 22.

The National Water Commission (NWC) says the change in supply comes as a result of a scheduled pump extraction, which will get underway at around 10:00 a.m.

The pump extraction is to adversely affect some customers for about a week, with normal water supply expected to return on June 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

While the NWC said that water will be trucked to the affected areas, they also encouraged customers to store water for use.

Areas affected include: Ebony Park Housing Scheme, Rhymesbury, Comfort, Ebony Park, Decoy, Prospect Drive, Red Road and Gravel Hill.