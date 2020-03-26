Residents in Western Jamaica commend government’s coronavirus response

Residents in Western Jamaica are lauding the Government’s handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Persons from the parishes of Trelawny, St. James, Westmoreland and Hanover, who spoke to JIS News on March 23, commended the Government on being proactive in its measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and for the frequent dissemination of information about the virus.

Following are their responses:

Pastor Ann-Marie Bulgin-Graham (St. James)

“I always love Jamaica, land of my birth, but I love it even more now. When I see the approach the Government is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I am so proud to say I am Jamaican. Many of my friends and relatives living abroad are commending us; they said they wished their presidents and prime ministers had acted like our Prime Minister and Health [and Wellness] Minister.”

“The Government has indeed taken the virus very seriously and tries to educate the nation… even a child in Jamaica can understand what is happening right now because of them. I pray for the Government and the health workers who are high risk. May God help us in this time of uncertainty. Jamaica will rise again, I have no doubt about it.”

Michael Nattoo (St. James)

“I believe the Government is doing the best they can [with] limited resources…COVID-19 has wreaked havoc internationally, but compared to how we have handled the virus we have done well, especially when you contrast that with certain other countries which have been fumbling the ball where it is concerned. The Government has been doing a credible job, there is so much more that can be done, but, so far, it seems they have done what they are capable of doing at this point.”

Shamir Brown (Trelawny)

“I think the Government has been performing satisfactorily, so far, in terms of information dissemination and putting measures in place to try and control the spread of the virus.”

Tresha Wilcox (Lucea)

“I definitely think the Government is doing an excellent job. Look at other countries how far gone they are in terms of their COVID-19 cases. Our Health [and Wellness] Minister made sure measures were being put in place before the virus got here, so I am very proud of everything the Government is doing to stem the spread of the virus.”

Kimberly Brown (Westmoreland)

“The positive thing I am seeing that the Prime Minister has put in place is the (Restrictive Order) which dictates that no more than 10 persons are at public gatherings, which is great. So if anyone [from that gathering] should contract the virus, you know exactly where it is from and we can put other protective measures in place. I also like the fact that we are still able to go to the supermarket to get some food. The Government is doing great.”