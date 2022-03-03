Residents, motorists welcome repairs to Victoria main road

The completion of the renovation of the Gloucester section of Victoria main road in Thompson Pen, Clarendon, is being anticipated by motorists and residents who have been terrified of a breakaway on the roadway.

The road was badly damaged by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Zeta in October 2020. It was further impacted by heavy rains from Tropical Strom Ida last year.

More than half of the road crumbled when the banking collapsed, resulting on only a single-lane available for traffic. The Nut Cut Road located below the breakaway is now being used as a detour.

Repair work on the road started on February 14 and is being conducted by National Works Agency (NWA). The work is expected to be completed in approximately two months.

Fifty-four-year-old Nemiah Lindsay told the Jamaica Observer that it had been a struggle travelling with his produce on the breakaway.

“Mi feel really good, having a proper road is a must. Sometimes mi wah move out mi produce and sometimes because the road block like that there is a problem. We want the road man,” said Lindsay.

Another resident, who gave her name as Mary, shared that she was excited that the road is being fixed.

“It's a good idea. A few times I have travelled that area and it was really scary. Seeing them do something about it now, we are happy for that. I am excited about it because many times when I take the taxi and having to pass the road, I'd say 'Mighty God' because I feel like I am going over there,” Mary told the Observer.

Meanwhile, a motorist who gave his name as Burke, said while he is pleased that the road is being fixed, traversing on the detour is unbearable.

“It [main road] better dan fi come round yah suh because fi tell yuh the God truth, the road bad. A good thing fi fix the road still,” said Burke.

Another motorist added, “It challenging when wi driving because the detour far and most a taxi man dem nuh wah use it. Nuff a dem not working. Mi glad it a fix and that shoulda do long time.”

Asked about the road rehabilitation, communications manager at the NWA Stephen Shaw said: “The road suffered multiple issues between 2020 and 2021 and we had gone out there and we did technical work and design for a structure.”

Shaw explained that a gabion retaining wall, which is valued at $19.6 million, is being built. He emphasised that the structure, which is made of stones and wires, was the best rehabilitation method for the road.

“The gabion wall is flexible, the location that the road broke away is susceptible to water flow. There is underground water in the area and when you have that kind of situation, the most appropriate fix, is to put up a gabion wall which can facilitate any earth movement, which is likely without compromising the embankment in a significant way,” said Shaw.