Residents not celebrating New Haven canal just yet

New Haven's newly built canal system must undergo the test of the upcoming hurricane season before it can be approved as successful, the people of the area have said.

The sentiments followed those expressed by officials of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

The community suffered back-to-back large-scale flooding as a result of tropical storms Eta and Zeta in 2020.

One man told the Jamaica Observer that he welcomed the initiative, but couldn't say if it benefits the community at present.

“We really have to wait and see. It's not like we a anticipate hurricane or storm, but we nah go know if this drain a go help us until some heavy rain fall. Trust mi, wi nuh need no more flooding, so we only can hope it do what it is supposed to do. Wi nuh need no more flooding… wi lose too much things and wi nuh get nuh help fi get back pon wi foot dem. A just we alone,” he said.

“We really have to wait and see what happens when big rain lick wi. That is the only time we will see if this thing here works.”

One mechanic said he hopes the system will prove to be worthwhile, but said that deep down he doesn't expect much of a difference.

“It is too small. When the rain fall here, based on how this land flat, it dangerous. Nuff time mi a sleep right here inna mi vehicle when the rain fall, and mi wake up and mi affi drive out of here like mi mad because water a come ina the car. This thing weh dem build nah go stop nothing,” he lamented to the Sunday Observer.

“I thought they would've made the road a little higher like a little bridge. The gully is right there under the road. Wi think dem a go carry up the road, so instead of the road getting flooded, the water would just run under. We praise God that the roads was fixed and paved still because it make the place look much better.”

Speaking in the Senate on Friday, January 14, Mayor of Kingston Senator Councilor Delroy Williams said the KSAMC has been increasing its allocation to road maintenance, preservation, and redevelopment.

Further, he said the KSAMC was able to respond to the flooding issue in New Haven caused by the Duhaney River because of its management of its Special Grant for Repairs (SGR) emergency funds.

“The KSAMC was able to effect critical work within the Duhaney River to protect residents of New Haven. Whenever we have major rainfall the Duhaney River, most times, overflow the banks and the residents in the New Haven community, along Riverside Drive and other roadways, are usually flooded for weeks. In some places, beyond weeks moving into months,” he said.

“So the KSAMC committed itself to doing works from SGR emergency fund to prevent this overflow of the Duhaney River. I must say that has been a success and the residents of New Haven expressed their gratitude for this approach. They were quite appreciative.”

A 60-year-old man said: “It is a big improvement. My house was never really affected. The only thing is that when the place flood I am trapped. Mi cyaa pass go work or nowhere. Mi affi just stay pon one side until the water run off. Mi haffi stay like a cross river mi live because mi nah go ina no flood water,” he said.

“We appreciate what is here now. Dem a try a thing, yes, but nothing nuh gwaan yet fi wi really judge. But it is a good move,” the senior citizen affirmed.

A woman who gave her name as Princess said the system “better work” because she is one of the people who are usually badly affected by flood water.

“A nuff time mi get flood out. I don't get no assistance. All dem do a come and write down name. I don't see none of them come back and saying anything. Yuh know how much things mi affi dash weh. Time after time. Nuff time! My yard is right there… a little bit up from where they put the drain,' she said.

“When we get heavy rain, a sea inside there. They come all the while and write down names when you get flooded out, and nobody nuh come help with nothing. No form of assistance! I don't know if anybody get assisted with anything, but mi know nothing nuh come to me.”

However, in December 2020, Councillor Norman Perry said residents got assistance from the Red Cross, Food For the Poor, and the KSAMC.

In his Senate presentation, Mayor Williams also said the KSAMC has set aside funds to continue further works in the Duhaney River, ahead of the upcoming hurricane season.

He argued that the municipality is hard at work in the division, which is represented by a People's National Party (PNP) councillor.

“There's the belief that the KSAMC operates in a partisan manner and that our allocations are partisan. That is a lie from the pit of hell. That is certainly not true… if some other people used to do that, that's them, not us. And we stand by that.”