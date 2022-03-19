Residents, relatives angry after man said to be peacemaker killed

A noisy street protest, staged by residents of communities off Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew on Friday morning, had its genesis in an all-too-familiar story — the police say that they were fired on, they returned the fire and found a man dead with a firearm. However, residents claim the man was actually a peacemaker who was killed in cold blood by the cops Thursday night.

Police identified the dead man as 38-year-old Emelio Morris, who they said was the leader of a criminal outfit known as the William Road gang.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Michael Phipps, commanding officer for the Kingston Western Police Division, Morris, who is known as Daddy One, was before the court on a charge of murder, allegedly committed in 2020.

“What we have are reports that about 11: 30 pm last evening, in the Raphel Road area of Maxfield Avenue, the police responded to information of gunshots being fired in the community. Upon the arrival of the police they were actually fired upon. During that process they returned fire and at the end of that, one man was found with a firearm and he had what appeared to be gunshot wounds,” Phipps said.

But disgruntled residents argued that Morris was an innocent man. They blocked Maxfield Avenue with boulders and other debris, creating a traffic pile-up on the usually busy road.

They displayed placards reading, 'Murder, murder', 'Police a wicked', and 'Peacemaker Daddy, we miss you', and blasted the police, claiming that Morris was brutally killed.

Among the residents was Morris's niece, who was inconsolable.

The 34-year-old mother of two of Morris's children, who did not wish to give her name, said, “If him was a bad man him wouldn't run? Him tek off all him shirt fi dem see, an when dem start pull him, him start bawl out fi murder. There were so many police, even soldiers were there; why unnu carry him weh fi kill him and den come back yah a laugh?” the woman questioned.

“Him have a son weh a go be two year old next week, that's why him deh here. Now mi 15-year-old never talk bout badness and today when mi hear mi son a talk, mi affi look pon him different. Mi son seh, 'Mommy, weh dem lef mi fi do?'” she said as she broke down in tears.

Another resident, who described Morris as a genuine man, said: “He was a lovely guy; him come een like mi own son. He is a good person, kind-hearted, loving. He is a peacemaker, so what they did was wrong.”

One resident said she believes there will be a flare-up of violence in the area, due to the shooting.

“Yuh know how long Maxfield calm? ZOSO [Zone of Special Operations] or police couldn't do that; a him calm down everything. Right now mi scared fi my life because when dem man yah a shoot-out dem nuh care 'bout nobody. Peace done. Mi nah go seh him is not a bad man enuh, but him neva strap,” she said.

Another resident shared: “Dem no deal with the situation good. Why dem carry him weh go kill him? Why dem neva jus' bring him in? Nothing dem nuh have pon him. Him nah kill nobody. Yuh know how long round yah so nuh inna war? From him come, no war.”

Noting that the version of the shooting given by the police is being challenged by residents, Phipps said the Independent Commission of Investigations will probe the incident.