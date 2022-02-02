Resilience key for new climate change minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — AS far as to-do lists go, preserving Jamaica's physical size and shape as we know them is a big-ticket item for Senator Matthew Samuda in his new role as minister with responsibility for the climate change agenda.

Samuda, who is minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), articulated the vision on Tuesday during his first meeting with the leadership of the climate change division.

“This part of the portfolio is amongst the most important in the country,” he said. “It's not always recognised as such because climate change is a bit like a slow march in particular directions, so by the time you realise that there are changes, it is often too late.”

The minister made specific reference to sea-level rise – the volumes of water added to the world's oceans and seas from melting ice sheets and glaciers, as well as the expansion of seawater brought on by warming temperatures – which threatens to erode existing coastlines and overtake in-land areas.

“We're charged in many ways to mitigate our contributions to those changes, while ensuring that the adaptation component of our work catches up to the changes that have already happened and keeps pace with those changes that are unfortunately already inevitable,” the senator said.

But he is under no illusions that these will be achieved through technical and infrastructural input alone. In fact, Samuda intimated that without support and buy-in from the population, efforts to build resilience to the climate crisis might come to naught. For that reason, he said, public education will play a major role going forward.

“Our work is made that much more difficult because it's not always understood. We need to bring more Jamaicans along in understanding what the challenges and the risks that we face are, by articulating particular issues and why we're taking particular steps so that we can ensure that Jamaica is still the same size in 10 or 20 years with the potential of sea-level rise,” said Samuda.

“We'll also deal with some of the issues that affect us in our daily lives, like air quality and soil quality, because these are all interconnected,” he added.

Senator Samuda, a self-declared tree-hugger, is no stranger to the legislative environment landscape, having successfully piloted the Bill which resulted in the ban on single-use plastics which came on-stream in 2019.

In addition to climate change, Samuda now has oversight for the water and forestry sectors under the restructured MEGJC.

The ministry is headed by the prime minister, with Samuda and fellow ministers without portfolio, Robert Montague and Everald Warmington, rounding out the political leadership.

The other sectors that fall under MEGJC include housing, land, urban renewal, environment, and planning.