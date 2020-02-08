Resocialisation: That’s how Audley Shaw believes Jamaica can reduce domestic violence

Member of Parliament for North East Manchester, Audley Shaw, is calling for resocialisation to assist in ending domestic violence across the island.

Shaw, who is also Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, was reacting to the killing of two women in the parish on February 5 while at Jamaica 4-H Clubs National Youth In Agriculture Symposium, held at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville, Manchester.

The Minister said that the increase in domestic violence is a clear indication that “we have some serious work to do”.

“Far too many Jamaicans believe that the solution to problems is violence and aggressive behaviour. It is an area that the Government will have to focus on in a more constructive and intense way,” Shaw said.

He argued that responsible members of the society have a lot of work to do to “develop our people” in a positive way, which must take place in the school system. “It has to begin with the comportment of our children at schools,” he said.

Shaw said he believes resocialisation will “change this horrible attitude among too many of our people, that the way to solve problems is to hurt one another.”