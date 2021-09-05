Resource concerns for mandatory sixth form

Many secondary school principals have expressed support for the Ministry of Education's recent announcement of compulsory sixth form come September 2022, but have indicated uncertainty about the level of resources available to schools to make it a reality.

The educators said that, while it is a commendable programme, it will require strategic planning to ensure that all schools will be able to log on to the initiative effectively.

Education Minister Fayval Williams made the announcement about the Sixth Form Pathway Programme at the 57th annual conference of the Jamaica Teachers' Association held recently.

She said Cabinet had approved the seven-year high school plan, which would change the landscape of offering to young people at that level.

Williams said this upcoming academic year will be used as a test for the implementation of the programme, so that the necessary improvements can be made before it becomes operationally mandatory next year.

Acting chief education officer in the education ministry Dr Kasan Troupe, who also addressed the conference, said with the roll-out of the programme teachers have been deployed at several schools to facilitate the teaching and learning process.

However, principal of Cumberland High School in Portmore, St Catherine, Darien Henry told the Jamaica Observer that there is still a limited number of teachers at his school to operate a fully-functioning sixth form programme.

“Our school was approved to employ two teachers for the first term of this academic year, which is not sufficient, because we have not been told what will happen after December 31. We understand that the ministry is operating within fiscal constraints, but we want a far more strategic outlay in respect of how schools will be supported with the teachers, so that those students who we are targeting can be impacted in a positive way,” said Henry.

He also stressed that it is very competitive to get “good quality teachers who can immerse in our ecosystem so we can get our students prepared effectively”.

“It is difficult to attract the certain talent based on the circumstances we are operating under now. It [the programme] is a good policy, but good policies must come with good support, and schools like Cumberland High need far more support with respect to rolling out the programme,” he said.

At the same time, Tarrant High School Principal Paul Hall explained that the sixth form programme has been at his school for over 14 years, but was endorsed by the education ministry only four years ago.

He pointed out that, at Tarrant, plans are already being made to accommodate more students for the recently announced mandatory programme.

“The programme has been good. But, if we are going to be taking in these additional students, of course space would need to be one of the biggest factors. I have an area on my compound for that. Once I can work that out — plans with the education ministry, in terms of additional funding — then I will be able to put in place the infrastructure,” he added.

As it relates to infrastructural challenges, Troupe had indicated that the ministry is aware of the situation and has partnered with tertiary institutions to physically facilitate students to do the sixth form programme.

Expressing confidence about the effectiveness of the programme Hall said, “Yes, I am sure [about the programme], once it is structured properly. It is going to require a lot of planning and proper structure in place so that students don't think that they will come and waste their years, and also for them to understand the value of it.”

However, Hall argued that, even though the programme is beneficial, students should still have the option of heading to tertiary institutions after completing fifth form.

“Some of the courses they are doing at the university level, they don't need to do CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination). So, I am saying if they want to move on, don't keep them back, allow them to go,” he said.

Meanwhile, the education minister stressed the importance of the additional two years of post-secondary education, which, she said, will help students to prepare for tertiary education and employment, as they will obtain more valuable skills.