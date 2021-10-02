Restrictions to be lifted in 'near future', says PM
Includes those for controversial entertainment sectorSaturday, October 02, 2021
|
BY HORACE MILLS
|
PORT MARIA, St Mary — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has listed the entertainment sector among groups he is considering as he contemplates removal, “in the near future”, of restrictions imposed to help limit spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19.
A number of sectors have complained that the resitricions are too onerous and the prime minister thinks they are justifiable and reasonable, even as he noted that he still listens to dissenting voices.
“In trying to balance these things, I do pay attention to the sector of the society that is upset with the Government about the lockdowns, and I do have a message for them to say that these lockdowns are not done for spite and they are not done without reason. It is done to keep the entire society safe,” he said Thursday during a tour of vaccination sites in western St Mary.
On previous occasions Holness has eased some restrictions — including those on the entertainment industry. However, he later re-imposed the ban on parties amid widespread outrage that such events possibly were contributing to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The prime minister, on Thursday, noted that the ban on sectors such as entertainment cannot continue indefinitely.
“We can't continue with lockdowns forever. We can't close the entertainment sector forever. We can't say to people 'you can't go to church; you can only go to church in these numbers' forever. That's not possible. So eventually, and I would say in the near future, we will have to do away with those measures,” he asserted.
In the meantime, he continued to keep close to his chest, the specific timeline within which he is likely to remove some restrictions.
His time frame, he explained, is being influenced by the levels of vaccination among front line workers, the elderly, and people with underlying health problems.
“As soon as we are at a particular level of vaccination — I wouldn't say what that is, then we will seek to remove these measures, and then it is now a matter of personal responsibility of the citizen,” the prime minister said.
“I think we are now at the point where we have almost exhausted the naturally willing persons (in relation to vaccination), and I think we are now into that population where you need to go out and reach them with information, with reasoning, and with assurance,” he added.
Holness also noted that the Government is focusing less on the vaccination blitz approach.
“The strategy of blitzes will eventually have to transition into having more established sites where people can go as they make up their minds [to be vaccinated],” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login