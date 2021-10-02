Restrictions to be lifted in 'near future', says PM

PORT MARIA, St Mary — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has listed the entertainment sector among groups he is considering as he contemplates removal, “in the near future”, of restrictions imposed to help limit spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

A number of sectors have complained that the resitricions are too onerous and the prime minister thinks they are justifiable and reasonable, even as he noted that he still listens to dissenting voices.

“In trying to balance these things, I do pay attention to the sector of the society that is upset with the Government about the lockdowns, and I do have a message for them to say that these lockdowns are not done for spite and they are not done without reason. It is done to keep the entire society safe,” he said Thursday during a tour of vaccination sites in western St Mary.

On previous occasions Holness has eased some restrictions — including those on the entertainment industry. However, he later re-imposed the ban on parties amid widespread outrage that such events possibly were contributing to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The prime minister, on Thursday, noted that the ban on sectors such as entertainment cannot continue indefinitely.

“We can't continue with lockdowns forever. We can't close the entertainment sector forever. We can't say to people 'you can't go to church; you can only go to church in these numbers' forever. That's not possible. So eventually, and I would say in the near future, we will have to do away with those measures,” he asserted.

In the meantime, he continued to keep close to his chest, the specific timeline within which he is likely to remove some restrictions.

His time frame, he explained, is being influenced by the levels of vaccination among front line workers, the elderly, and people with underlying health problems.

“As soon as we are at a particular level of vaccination — I wouldn't say what that is, then we will seek to remove these measures, and then it is now a matter of personal responsibility of the citizen,” the prime minister said.

“I think we are now at the point where we have almost exhausted the naturally willing persons (in relation to vaccination), and I think we are now into that population where you need to go out and reach them with information, with reasoning, and with assurance,” he added.

Holness also noted that the Government is focusing less on the vaccination blitz approach.

“The strategy of blitzes will eventually have to transition into having more established sites where people can go as they make up their minds [to be vaccinated],” he said.