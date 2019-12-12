Results from critical UK general election expected within hours

The outcome of the most important UK general election in a generation will be revealed overnight Thursday (Dec 12) into Friday.

The direction of Britain’s departure from the European Union and the structure of the economy is at stake.

Polls close at 22:00 London time (17:00 EST) Thursday. The main exit poll will be released soon after, and actual results will start to be announced from about 23:00 local time. The general direction of travel should be known by 04:00 Friday morning.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will take Britain out of the European Union by Jan 31, 2020, is trying to fend off a challenge from the opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn has promised another referendum on Brexit.

All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs in the election that is being held more than two years ahead of schedule. Opinion polls suggest the Conservatives have a lead over Labour.

