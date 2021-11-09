Resumption of face-to-face classes greeted with pleasure

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Parents, teachers, and school administrators alike were yesterday euphoric at the resumption of face-to-face classes at some primary schools in Manchester and St Elizabeth.

Julia Baker, whose two daughters attend Mile Gully Primary School, was among those who expressed relief.

“I am happy, because at home they are not learning, so it is better for them to go to school and learn something. If you give them the tablet, as yu move them come off . When they are in the classroom they are more attentive,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Another parent, Opal Green, commended teachers and school administrators.

“School shoulda open long time. Thanks to the teachers, the principal, and everybody that works at Mile Gully Primary School,” she said.

Mile Gully Primary Principal Heiley Salabie-Knight welcomed 137 of the 196 registered students at her school with a lively devotion in an open space where students were socially distanced.

“All stakeholders are excited to be back in the physical space, especially from the consultations that we did with our teachers and our parents last month in preparation for today. Based on the fact that we had operated in the pilot last year, we knew that we would have been on the list when the phased reopening started,” she told the Observer.

“I know our children are excited to be back at school. For one, they are able to interact with their teachers in the physical space. They are able to actually see their friends, who they have not seen in a very long time, even though the social distancing and the wearing of masks have to be enforced,” she added.

She said, too, that teachers will now be able to better remedy the learning loss that has affected children.

“... At least they will be able to operate more efficiently… Many times students are not online. They come and because of unstable Internet connectivity issues, they may not remain for the duration of the classes. Some of them do not attend classes any at all, so when they are back with us in the physical space teachers are able to work more efficiently to reach them better and be able to do a proper assessment as to where they are and to plan intervention for them to fill the gaps and help them to recover smarter,” said the principal, who added that the school is allowing students who do not have their uniform to be accommodated in casual wear.

“From where we sit, it is not about enforcing the rules where the attire is concerned. Our concern right now is to reach everyone, and with the reopening of the physical space we have to try to reach everyone. A lot of our parents are not prepared in terms of having the uniform ready for our students,” she said.

Nadine Nembhard Foster, principal of Devon Primary School, said a large percentage of the 133 students enrolled at her school turned up for face-to-face classes yesterday.

“We have approximately 70 per cent of our cohort out. Our staff members are here and we are optimistic that the day will be successful. Last year we were among the first set of schools to reopen face-to-face so we are accustomed to this. For the parents, they are very much relieved, because some of them were becoming frustrated about the online [learning] and had issues with gadgets,” she said.

Nembhard Foster also sought to allay the fears of some parents about the school's COVID-19 protocols.

“There are still some who are wondering if everything will be okay, but what we have done is to assure them that having gotten a satisfactory rating from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, they have nothing to worry about,” she said.

Ann Smikle-Jones, principal of Mizpah Primary, was pleased with the majority turnout of the school's population of 75 students.

“[Everyone] is excited to be back in school, so far we have been doing well. We have settled in and we are continuing to do some psychosocial sessions… We have approximately 80 per cent,” she said.

Okeshue Bigby, principal of Schoolfield Primary and Infant School located west of Malvern in St Elizabeth, said the institution resumed face-to-face learning on a rotational basis for its 96 children, including 24 kindergarten students.

“From our stakeholders it has been a positive response. From the 72 [primary school students] we only had grades three, four, five, and six. The other two classes remained virtual for this morning… We are doing a rotation because we are also multi-grade, so one teacher has two classes,” he said.

Dr Judith Clarke, principal of Giddy Hall Primary School located in south-western St Elizabeth, said only a small number of students stayed home.

“A few students [were] absent due to the stay-at-home policy if you are sick. Everything is going well. We had 31 of the 42 students,” she said.

Chris Dubidad, principal of St Alban's Primary and Infant School located close to Malvern in the Santa Cruz Mountains, explained that classes have been delayed until Wednesday due to “miscommunication”.

“We got certification from the Ministry of Health, but there was some miscommunication with us and the Ministry [of Education],” he explained.