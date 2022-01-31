Retailer says chicken importation not right way to go

BUSINESSMAN Ryan Lloyd, deputy chief executive officer of Intown Group in St Elizabeth, says Government's plan for a temporary suspension of the common external tariff and additional stamp duties on chicken leg quarters will have a negative impact, especially on small farmers.

“You have to take into consideration that it is these [chicken] farmers, and there are many across the island, who supply the small restaurant owners, schools at all levels, and other micro and small enterprises. As far as I am concerned, any move to import something like chicken makes no sense as too many of our people will suffer,” said Lloyd.

Government's plan to remove the duties on imported chicken meat, though temporary, has been criticised by the island's main chicken processors as well as the Jamaica Agriculture Society.

Pearnel Charles Jr, the agriculture minister, told the Jamaica Observer last Tuesday that the plan is to let consumers know Government is monitoring the increases in the price of chicken meat.

The measure is effectively intended to make the chicken meat more affordable until inflation and other factors pushing up prices are stabilised.

The two major broiler companies currently produce about 60 per cent of total poultry, and the remaining by small backyard farmers.

In the meantime, Lloyd said since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the company has lost 40 per cent of its wholesale business.

The company, which is this year celebrating its 25th anniversary, operates four supermarkets in Mandeville, Junction, Black River, and Santa Cruz under the Intown Super Centre and Intown Supersave brands. Each supermarket has a cambio, deli, meat shop, wholesale, and bakery.

Intown has tried its best at maintaining low prices despite the overall business taking a hit. “The grocery bill is the only expense that can be fiddled with,” said the deputy CEO. “If you don't pay a utility bill, the service is cut off. If you need to take a taxi, you can't pay $200 if it's $600. But with groceries, if a customer normally buys five pounds of rice, now they are buying two or three. Grocers directly feel this flexibility with the basket size.”

Lloyd is an adamant believer in buying local. He highlighted that there is a good reason for taking this position as local agriculture is community and people-driven. For example, the island's chicken industry is said to impact the livelihood of several thousand Jamaicans and that includes the major producers and the many independent farmers.

“Buying Jamaican food allows consumers to trust the source of what they eat. With local eyes overseeing every step of the agricultural process, there are fewer steps to find answers, especially regarding antibiotic use in the case of chicken,” he stressed.

Lloyd and his team have devised cost-saving promotions to keep the entity going, like the stores' pandemic package, an assortment of pantry items for one low price – they reference the weekly minimum wage – which has remained the same despite inflation.

“I've always said that if you want to have a successful company, you have a marketing-led company. The Best Dressed Chicken is a marketing-led company, and we have collaborated with them on numerous amazing cost-saving promotions over the years,” said Lloyd. For example, he praised the company's premium hot dog sausages and breaded chicken tenders that Intown not only sells retail but uses in its delis.

Intown is focused on other innovations, like offering WhatsApp ordering and curbside delivery and payment. “We know our customers are more stressed and time-crunched, so we're doing everything to improve their shopping experience and make it easier.”

Though there are supply disruptions and higher commodity prices, Lloyd remains resilient. “What keeps me going is serving our customers. By focusing on price-centred promotions, we are keeping our core business afloat, as our customers can spend less money and get more value.”