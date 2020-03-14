Retired athlete Kemoy Campbell seeking help after undergoing surgery

Retired athlete Kemoy Campbell seeking help after undergoing surgerySaturday, March 14, 2020
|
After undergoing another major surgery, Jamaican Olympian
Kemoy Campbell is seeking assistance to help cover his medical bills.
The surgery took place on Friday after the former athlete suffered major heart distress earlier this week.
It is said that Campbell was driving on Tuesday when he began to pass out because of heart complications. Fortunately for him, his Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) was able to keep him alert to the point where he was able to stop the car and call emergency services.
On Friday, he had surgery to be fitted with a new ICD that will act as a pacemaker for the now-retired athlete, who had to give up running last September after collapsing at the Millrose Games in New York.
Now, Campbellâ€™s medical bills are mounting, and he is appealing for help.
Persons are being encouraged to make donations to his GoFundMe account at www.gofundme/f/67e5h-kemoy-campbell-support-fund.
