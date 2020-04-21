Retired UWI professor is Jamaica’s sixth COVID-19 fatality

Retired chemist and University of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Professor Tara Dasgupta, is Jamaica’s sixth COVID-19 fatality.

The professor, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease has had underlying conditions.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie confirmed at a digital press conference Monday that Dasgupta died suddenly.

“Yes, I can confirm the death of the university lecturer and it’s with a deep sense of my own sympathies, both to the family that I know personally and for the professor who taught me when I was in university, it is really with great sorrow that we see his passing. My condolences to the family, to the entire university fraternity who I know, have suffered a great loss,” Bisasor-McKenzie added.

Dasgupta joined the UWI staff in 1974 as a lecturer in physical chemistry. He was appointed the first professor of inorganic chemistry six years later.

He had been recognised internationally for his outstanding work in reaction mechanisms.

In 1979 he was elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (UK). He received numerous prestigious awards and in 2013, he received the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD) from the Government of Jamaica.