Retirement itch: Shahine Robinson not seeking re-election?Sunday, March 01, 2020
|
Member of Parliament for North East St Ann Shahine Robinson may not seek re-election for the next general election.
News has come forward that Robinson, who is also Minister of Labour and Social Security, may be considering her exit from representation politics following in line with others who are now demitting office.
If this is true, she will follow in the footsteps of Pearnel Charles Sr, who steps down from his North Central Clarendon seat heading into the next election.
Robinson has served as Member of Parliament since 2001 but her stepping down is said to have now paved the way for recent-endowed Minister Matthew Samuda to put himself in the sphere of representational politics.
However, we await more news on the matter, and weâ€™ll keep you informed, BUZZ fam.
