Revellers in Martinique protest carnival cancellation

Hundreds of protestors took the streets following the cancellation of carnival in Martinuqie.

The protestors consisted of carnival workers and citizens.

And they apparently made a ‘carnival’ out of it too, blasting music and donning balaclavas to protect their identities

They marched through the streets of the Martinique capital, Fort de France and made their stop at the official residence of the Prefect for a while.

They then marched to the office of the prefecture to get the Prefect to reverse the decision to cancel the annual pre-Lenten festival.

Martinique 1 Ere said the organisers of the protest maintain that carnival is too important to Martinique culture for the authorities to scrap it, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Martinique’s Carnival was due to run from February 11 to 17.

The country is currently under a state of health emergency until February 16.

According to Worldometer, the island currently has 6,259 active cases of COVID-19.