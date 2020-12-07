Revivalism submitted to UNESCO for inscription

Revivalism submitted to UNESCO for inscriptionMonday, December 07, 2020
|
Jamaican
cultural artform Revivalism has been submitted to UNESCO for inscription on its
Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
The news was announced by the Culture Ministry on the weekend.
“Since the Inscription of Reggae in 2018, I instructed my technical committee that going forward, Jamaica should submit one or more of its cultural practices for inscription by UNESCO. Everyone would remember the worldwide celebrations after reggae was inscribed at the meeting in Mauritius. We are hoping for the same result with our file on revivalism,” Culture Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange said.
Jamaican Revivalism is steeped in African traditions and brings its own unique feel to the concept of worship for those who practise that faith.
An announcement is expected to be made on the submission in 2021 at the Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.
