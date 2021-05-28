RGD returns to regular opening hours

THE Registrar General's Department (RGD) said Friday that all its offices will resume regular business hours, effective Monday, May 31, 2021.

Its head office at Twickenham Park in St Catherine will open from 6:30 am to 3:00 pm, while

regional offices will operate from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The RGD said Friday that applications for birth, death and marriage certificates, as well a record updating applications such as correction of errors, late entry of name and addition of father's particulars may be submitted online at www.rgd.gov.jm.