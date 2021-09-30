Richard Salm had a hectic life but found time for family

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — As relatives and friends of Richard Salm on Tuesday paid tribute to the late hotelier at the St Agnes Anglican Church in Priory, St Ann, his son Andrew spoke of the family's effort to find solace in the little things.

In a moving memorial speech Salm's first-born son said while the family is still reeling from the untimely death of his father, they have found comfort in his exemplary legacy.

“Dad had recently been diagnosed with cancer so while we stand grieving for his loss I have to believe that his passing, although too sudden for many of us to bear, is a blessing for a man who would have struggled with the decline in his way of life,” he said. “We could not be more proud of the legacy you left behind dad, and the goodwill you have created by your lifetime of dedication to others.”

“You earned that rest,” he added.

Seventy-nine-year-old Salm, who was a major investor in the island's tourism and sport industries, died tragically on September 8 in a motor vehicle crash along the Llandovery Highway in St Ann. It was reported that sometime after 3:00 pm he was heading towards Salem in Runaway Bay when he made a U-turn and a vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction slammed into his van.

In recollecting moments from his father's very rich life, Andrew went on to describe him as a risk-taker. He recalled how his dad, at 26 years old, journeyed to Jamaica and decided to venture into an industry in which he had no previous experience.

Salm built the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean resort and acquired the Draxhall Estates on which he did infrastructural development over the years.

“When I asked him why he went into the hotel business, he said it seemed like a fun idea at the time. A typical response from Richard Salm,” Andrew said with a smile. “Richard Salm was a risk-taker and he was always up for another challenge.”

Along with his vision to transform the country's north coast through infrastructural development, Richard Salm played an integral role in the development of sports in Jamaica. He donated 30 acres of his land in Draxhall to the St Ann Municipal Corporation for the building of a community sports complex. He was also president for the Jamaica Ski Federation.

Speaking at his memorial service via a Zoom video call, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange spoke of Salm's dedication to the sporting industry and his role in the overall betterment of Jamaica since making it his home.

“We will always remember him as someone who showed unstinting love for Jamaica and Jamaicans. He was an advocate for Jamaica's advancement through sports, community development, housing security and promotion of economic enterprises,” the minister said. “Up to a few hours before his tragic death, Richard was discussing how to inject greater energy into making organised sport more acceptable for all Jamaicans, including those living overseas, and to ensure that the appropriate measures were put in place for the sustainability and development of a modern sports complex.”

In 2019, Salm was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) for service to tourism, winter sports promotion and community development.

Grange described him as a patriot who, though English-born, earned the right to be called a Jamaican.

“You more than earned the right to be regarded as a son of the soil, your dedication to Jamaica's development was unwavering. I pledge that I will use my office and my personal fortitude to see that your goals are advanced in Jamaica's sport development programme. We will always cherish your memory and ensure that your legacy is promoted,” said Grange

Andrew, meanwhile, revealed that, working alongside his dad, their most recent vision was to transform the Draxhall area.

“When dad took on the venture for Draxhall his vision was for one of the finest resorts that Jamaica would have ever seen with marinas, hotels and villas but unfortunately he will not be able to see it,” he said. “We teamed up and worked day by day to see his dreams become a reality. We discussed every plan, action and decision and I am gonna miss those daily interactions more than anything else.”

Along with being dedicated and passionate about his work, Salm was also described as a great father.

“He had an extremely hectic work ethic but it was balanced, he took the time to enjoy time with his family and friends over a glass of wine. He was always optimistic that things would work out even up to the last minute; and even when it didn't, he still had a positive outlook,” said Andrew.

“It is safe to say that life with our father was never dull and us as children sharing our memories has been nothing but amusing,” added Salm's daughter, Dominique.