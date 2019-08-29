Ricketts eyes World Champs after bagging big win at IAAF Diamond League

After literally putting on the performance of her life to bag gold and the US$50,000 winner’s prize at the IAAF Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland earlier today, Jamaican triple-jumper Shanieka Ricketts has now turned her sights to the World Athletics Championships which will be held in Doha, Qatar in September.

“At the world championships, I definitely want to be on the podium. I don’t care what colour medal it is; I just need to be on the podium,” she told reporters in an interview following her win.

The win was the first for the 27-year-old at the Diamond League championship. She scored big with a personal best jump of 14.93 metres, eclipsing favourite Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, who finished in second place – evoking a cheerful congratulatory tweet from the IAAF.

What a finish in the women's triple jump!— IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) @yulimarrojas45 jumps into the lead with 14.73m, but @ShadySlimz responds with a 14.92m PB to take the Diamond Trophy!We have our first champion of 2019!?#ZurichDL ?? #DLFinal pic.twitter.com/hxkdHCeTceAugust 29, 2019

Ricketts said there was only one thing running in her mind as she made the deciding jump, and that was that she was in a now-or-never situation.

“I have to right now; I have to get it today. I have to jump big. I was hoping because you never know when you will get the big jump, so you just have to go with the same optimism every single competition, and hope it will come on the day,” she said in explaining her energy at the time.

“It was the best competition of my life,” the elated athlete said. “My first Diamond League win and a personal best on my last jump; because Rojas regained lead on her last attempt so I had to get a personal best in order to win the Diamond League and that’s what I did at the last attempt.”