Rise United calls One PNP poll unreliable

Peter Bunting’s ‘Rise United’ team is dismissing a poll done by Bill Johnson on behalf of ‘One PNP’ as being biased and unreliable.

Bunting is challenging Dr Peter Phillips for the leadership of the People’s National Party. One PNP is the name of Phillip’s campaign team. The internal election is scheduled for September 8.

One PNP campaign commissioned the Bill Johnson poll, which stated that Phillips is the best person to lead the PNP to victory over the governing Jamaica Labour Party. The poll results were released days after Rise United made public a Don Anderson poll it commissioned. That poll showed Bunting with a 36 per cent support as the person best placed to lead the PNP to victory over the governing Jamaica Labour Party.

Rise United campaign manager, Dr Dayton Campbell said in a release that Phillips’ poll is a desperate attempt to confuse the public. He cited as an example of a leading and biased question the query about which candidate has the most experience to lead the PNP.

“Of course, one does not need a poll to determine that Dr Phillips’ decades in politics and three years as party leader would make him more experienced than Comrade Bunting,” he said. “However, the issue is that — notwithstanding that experience — Dr Phillips is not seen as an effective leader. This is reflected in all polls over the last few years, including a poll done by the same Bill Johnson in March 2019,” he added.