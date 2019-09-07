Rise United campaign manager lists a reason for Bunting’s defeat

Rise United

campaign manager Dr Dayton Campbell has blamed Peter Bunting’s defeat on the

might of the PNP hierarchy.

As the postmortem continues as to what went wrong, Campbell told BUZZ that the hierarchy was just too strong in its determination to keep incumbent Dr Peter Phillips.

He also suggested that not everyone who pledged support for Rise United voted for Bunting.

Meanwhile, some Rise United supporters expressed anger and disappointment and vowed never to vote for Dr Phillips.

Bunting was defeated by 76 delegate votes in his failed effort to rest the PNP presidency from Phillips. Phillips copped 1427 votes while 1351 votes were cast for Bunting.