RIU Ocho Rios to reopen September 21

Following renovation works at the RIU Ocho Rios, the hotel is slated to reopen doors to guests come the 21st of September this year.

With just under three weeks to go, the 900+ room hotel will debut some new features in time to get settled for the upcoming winter tourist season in Jamaica.

The newly refurbished hotel will feature a new splash water world and new family rooms for guests. According to RIU hotels, the aim of the renovation is to relaunch a renovated and modern hotel making it an ideal spot for family holidays in the Caribbean.

Work has been ongoing at the hotel since April, with several heavy-duty trucks coming to and leaving the massive property and a multitude of workers carrying out a variety of jobs.