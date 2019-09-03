RIU Ocho Rios to reopen September 21

RIU Ocho Rios to reopen September 21Tuesday, September 03, 2019
|
Following renovation works at the RIU Ocho Rios, the hotel is slated to reopen doors to guests come the 21st of September this year.
With just under three weeks to go, the 900+ room hotel will debut some new features in time to get settled for the upcoming winter tourist season in Jamaica.
The newly refurbished hotel will feature a new splash water world and new family rooms for guests. According to RIU hotels, the aim of the renovation is to relaunch a renovated and modern hotel making it an ideal spot for family holidays in the Caribbean.
Work has been ongoing at the hotel since April, with several heavy-duty trucks coming to and leaving the massive property and a multitude of workers carrying out a variety of jobs.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy