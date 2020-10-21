RIU Reggae bounces back from flooding

RIU Reggae bounces back from floodingWednesday, October 21, 2020
|
The RIU
Reggae hotel in St James is up and running again.
Operations at the hotel were temporarily affected after sections of the property were inundated with floodwaters on Monday.
The hotel, which carried out an in-depth clean-up effort, is again fully operational, and according to information received, no guest was inconvenienced because of the flooding.
It is understood that the National Works Agency (NWA) has also been busy cleaning a nearby trench. It is believed that because the drain was blocked, most of the water during Mondayâ€™s heavy rain was sent in the direction of the hotel.
This is the third time since its opening that the facility has faced this type of scenario. Luckily, it was not as severe this time around.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy