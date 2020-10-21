RIU Reggae bounces back from flooding

The RIU

Reggae hotel in St James is up and running again.

Operations at the hotel were temporarily affected after sections of the property were inundated with floodwaters on Monday.

The hotel, which carried out an in-depth clean-up effort, is again fully operational, and according to information received, no guest was inconvenienced because of the flooding.

It is understood that the National Works Agency (NWA) has also been busy cleaning a nearby trench. It is believed that because the drain was blocked, most of the water during Mondayâ€™s heavy rain was sent in the direction of the hotel.

This is the third time since its opening that the facility has faced this type of scenario. Luckily, it was not as severe this time around.