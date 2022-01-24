Riversdale Health Centre adopted

THE Riversdale Health Centre in St Catherine is the latest facility to be adopted under the Ministry of Health and Wellness's Adopt-A-Clinic initiative.

The facility was adopted by the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, and the Jamaican Hi-5K Walk/Run, under the auspices of Consul General Oliver Mair.

Over a three-year period the centre will benefit from contributions of at least $1 million each year, which will be used to improve the facility.

A Jamaican Hi-5K Walk/Run is scheduled to be held on May 7 in Florida, with proceeds going directly to benefit five health centres across the island.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the clinic on January 19, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton lauded the Consul General for coordinating an activity which will benefit the health sector in Jamaica.

“You have gone beyond the call of duty to make sure that you represent us here in Jamaica, and this is a manifestation of that,” the minister said.

Dr Tufton noted that the Adopt-A-Clinic Programme has been one of the driving forces that has enabled individuals and groups to contribute to the improvement of health-care service delivery at the primary level.

He said 37 health centres across the island have been adopted to date, with over $158 million made in commitments over the past three years.

Dr Tufton also said that the ministry's Health and Wellness Foundation will be playing a more active role in engaging the Diaspora.

For his part, Mair is encouraging people to support the fund-raising event by registering online at www.jamaicahi5krun.com.

And in welcoming the adoption of the centre, medical officer of health for St Catherine Dr Francia Prosper-Chen said it will motivate the staff to “continue the good work, and it is our pledge to ensure that you receive care with pride”.

She added that the residents will benefit “tremendously from this new development”.

The Riversdale Health Centre is a Type 2 facility which offers care in curative, maternal and child health, family planning, Pap smear and other public health services, including food handlers' permit.

The centre serves a population of thousands of residents of Riversdale and its environs.