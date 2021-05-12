Road being named in honour of Councillor Prince

Road being named in honour of Councillor PrinceWednesday, May 12, 2021
|
BY CLAUDIENNE EDWARDS
|
In a rare display of unity the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) yesterday unanimously approved a resolution to give names to three unnamed roads in Cassia Park Division, one of which will be named in honour of the sitting councillor, Beverly Prince.
The unnamed roads, which run off Waltham Park Road in Kingston 11, are 75 Lane, 77 Lane and Back Lane.
The road referred to as 75 Lane will be named Hibiscus Drive, 77 Lane is to be named Beverly Prince Drive, and Back Lane Historic Drive.
During the debate, councillors viewed videos of the communities and the resolution called for the names of the roads to be gazetted and published in the shortest possible time, so that street signs can be erected.
Councillor Vernon McLeod (Jamaica Labour Party, Havendale Division), who moved the resolution, said that the citizens who wanted identifiable addresses had approached Councillor Prince with the request for the roads to be named.
Councillor McLeod said city inspectors and officials from the Chief Engineering Officers' Department also visited the area and had consultations with the residents who told them that they did not want their communities to be stigmatised as strongholds for either the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) or People's National Party (PNP).
He said the residents wanted to name 77 Lane Beverly Prince Drive in appreciation of the councillor's work and support of the community.
Councillor Alvin Francis (JLP, Mavis Bank Division), who seconded the resolution, said the residents' request to honour Councillor Prince was a milestone for councillors. He said that it was the first time in the municipality that a road was being named in honour of a councillor.
Also contributing to the debate were councillors Eugene Kelly (PNP, Whitfield Town Division), Dennis Gordon (PNP, Maxfield Avenue Division), and Neville Wright (PNP, Trench Town Division).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy