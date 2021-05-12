Road being named in honour of Councillor Prince

In a rare display of unity the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) yesterday unanimously approved a resolution to give names to three unnamed roads in Cassia Park Division, one of which will be named in honour of the sitting councillor, Beverly Prince.

The unnamed roads, which run off Waltham Park Road in Kingston 11, are 75 Lane, 77 Lane and Back Lane.

The road referred to as 75 Lane will be named Hibiscus Drive, 77 Lane is to be named Beverly Prince Drive, and Back Lane Historic Drive.

During the debate, councillors viewed videos of the communities and the resolution called for the names of the roads to be gazetted and published in the shortest possible time, so that street signs can be erected.

Councillor Vernon McLeod (Jamaica Labour Party, Havendale Division), who moved the resolution, said that the citizens who wanted identifiable addresses had approached Councillor Prince with the request for the roads to be named.

Councillor McLeod said city inspectors and officials from the Chief Engineering Officers' Department also visited the area and had consultations with the residents who told them that they did not want their communities to be stigmatised as strongholds for either the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) or People's National Party (PNP).

He said the residents wanted to name 77 Lane Beverly Prince Drive in appreciation of the councillor's work and support of the community.

Councillor Alvin Francis (JLP, Mavis Bank Division), who seconded the resolution, said the residents' request to honour Councillor Prince was a milestone for councillors. He said that it was the first time in the municipality that a road was being named in honour of a councillor.

Also contributing to the debate were councillors Eugene Kelly (PNP, Whitfield Town Division), Dennis Gordon (PNP, Maxfield Avenue Division), and Neville Wright (PNP, Trench Town Division).