Road closures announced as parliament opens

Road closures announced as parliament opensMonday, February 10, 2020
|
The police in a release on Sunday (Feb 9) advised that in order to facilitate the opening of parliament on Tuesday, several roads in the Corporate Area will be closed.
The roads which are listed below, will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic beginning at 8:00 a.m.
The streets closed include:
Duke Street – No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Duke Street, between Sutton Street and North Street.
Charles Street – No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Charles Street between Hanover Street and King Street.
Beeston Street – No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Beeston Street between King Street and Hanover Street.
Mark Lane – Mark Lane will be operated as a One Way (south to north), between Beeston Street and Charles Street.
Only vehicles with George William Gordon House stickers will be allowed access to these restricted areas.
