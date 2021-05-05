Road fatalities on the rise in Jamaica, taxi driver the latest victim

Road fatalities on the rise in Jamaica, taxi driver the latest victimWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
As of May 2, 2021 approximately 150 persons had lost their lives on roads in Jamaica, a figure that is 6 per cent higher when compared to statistics for the same period last year.
The number of fatalities on the nation’s roads continues to grow, with the latest collision on Tuesday (May 4) near Longville Park in Clarendon claiming the life of taxi driver, Renford Mowen
Reports are that shortly after 3:00 p.m., a school bus belonging to Clarendon college, a taxi and another bus were involved in a collision on the Chapelton Main Road in the parish.
Mowen died after sustaining injuries to the head and upper body.
BUZZ understands that emergency crews had to cut several people from the wreckage.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
