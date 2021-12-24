Road safety needs to be prioritised, says PSOJ

THE Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Public Safety Monitoring Committee is calling on the Government to respond swiftly in fully enacting the Road Traffic Act amidst rising traffic fatalities.

This renewed call follows the report provided by the Ministry of National Security for the period ending September 2021, which revealed an upward trajectory in the number of road traffic collisions and fatalities.

“There was an alarming eight per cent increase in road fatalities with 356 recorded, when compared to the corresponding period in 2020 which recorded 331 fatalities,” the committee noted.

“This figure results in the milestone of a 15 per cent reduction in road traffic collision and fatalities through strict enforcement of traffic laws being completely off track. The PSOJ firmly believes the Road Traffic Act is a key legislative component in achieving the overall objective of public safety and order,” it added.

The PSOJ, meanwhile, has renewed its call to the Ministry of Transport and Mining for the formal inclusion of the enabling of the Road Traffic Act as a monitored process within the MOU, “even as we note the failure to meet the targets to reduce road fatalities this year”.

According to the PSOJ, the various targets by the Road Safety Council, chaired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, have been frustrated by the failure to conclude the regulations and have them passed in the Houses of Parliament. “We have seen that the Government is capable of prioritising items on the legislative agenda with urgency — and we believe that the Government is duty-bound to take decisive action to curb the lawlessness displayed on our roads,” it said.

At the same time, the committee said it looks forward to the official launch of the traffic ticket management system's online portal on an appropriate Government website by the end of the year, noting that steady progress has been made with this project, having completed the software development and testing in June 2021.

“The completion of this target area will enable traffic offenders to check critical items including their traffic ticket status, history and demerit points.

Said the PSOJ: “As we come to the close of the year and the accompanying festive season we remind all stakeholders of the need for a structured and unified approach in accomplishing our ultimate target of public safety and order.”

It said its committees will continue to monitor the targets established for the traffic ticket management system; the National Surveillance Programme — JamaicaEye, the Noise Abatement Regulation, and road safety.

Up to Tuesday, December 21 the Road Saftey Unit in the Ministry of Transport reported that 456 people had lost their lives in 409 fatal crashes on Jamaica's roads. Fatal crashes and fatalities have increased by 10 per cent and nine per cent, respectively, when compared with same period in 2020.