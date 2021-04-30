Roadwork starts after Observer story

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two days after the Jamaica Observer reported on poor road conditions in Mandeville, the authorities have started rehabilitative work.

On Wednesday when the Jamaica Observer visited Ward Avenue — one of the roads that needed repair — it was being paved with asphalt.

A business operator, who spoke on condition of anonymity and who had said the National Water Commission (NWC) recently dug up a section of the road, was very pleased to see the repairs being done following the Observer story.

“This goes to show the power of the press,” he said. “This is a busy commercial strip and the road was in dire need of repair. I'm happy to see this, but it shouldn't have had to come to this. The government agencies must be out on the road and supervise what is happening and do their work.”

In the Observer story published on Monday, Manchester Central Member of Parliament (MP) Rhoda Crawford had criticised the National Works Agency (NWA), the Manchester Municipal Corporation and NWC about the need for improved linkages between agencies in the execution of road-related projects.

In response to the roadwork which started Wednesday, she said: “What this shows is that while State agencies have certain responsibilities, representation matters. Since, as the MP, I am constantly in dialogue with agencies to ensure that they play their role [they must] put hands on deck so that collective solutions can be reached.”

Crawford disclosed that the NWA is undertaking work to enhance storm water run-off and improve the drainage system on the corridor.

She said the other roads that are pockmarked with potholes in the town, due to being dug up by the NWC, are scheduled to be repaired in another two weeks.

“The [NWC] regional manager informed me that there were some issues that needed to be attended to. He has given the assurance to have the areas patched within a week or two,” she said.

— Kasey Williams