Robbers, rapists lurking in shadows of transport sector — Newman

LINSTEAD, St Catherine — Arguing that too many people are falling victim to rapists and other criminals lurking in the shadows of the transport industry, president of Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Edgeton Newman is urging members to get identification badges.

The badges are a legal requirement and are issued by the State-owned Transport Authority.

“The issue is that too much people are getting abducted, robbed [and] raped under the cover of the transport sector,” Newman said Sunday in an address to an awards ceremony hosted by the management of Linstead Transport Centre.

“So when my sister is gonna take that taxi, she wants to see you looking like the taximan. They want to see that mark on the car, they want to see that red plate, but most of all they want to see that badge. That is your passport to drive a taxi. If you don't have your operating badge, you are not a taximan, you are not a busman, and you are not a conductor,” he said.

Safety has long been an issue in the transport sector, and the use of licensed (red plate) vehicles is often touted as a much safer approach for commuters than taking those that are not licensed (popularly referred to as robots).

In June, for example, robot taxi driver Michael Swaby and his sidekick Dwayne Edwards were found guilty of 20 charges relating to a horrific string of kidnappings, robberies and rapes across the Corporate Area. On July 28 they were sentenced to 38 years and nine months, and 38 years and five months, respectively, by the Corporate Area Gun Court.

Newman wants there to be a clear distinction between those who are operating legitimately and those who are not. The badge, he said, is a vital component.

Newman also used his address to commend the awardees, including a number of operators of public passenger vehicles, who he described as “unsung heroes” worthy of emulation.

“You will not see them at Jamaica House on Heroes' Day; you will not see them at King's House. You might see them at the other house because that's how we look at our brothers and sisters who are transport operators in this country — and that is unfortunate,” he said.

He appealed to operators of public passenger vehicles to abide by the laws and pay close attention to their deportment.

“Please carry yourself respectable and create that mindset change in you that the commuting public will continue to enjoy the best travel experience there is,” urged Newman.

He said while he came up with the idea to use badges, he was initially concerned that they displayed too much of their holders' personal information. That view later changed, he said, and he was back to being convinced of their importance.

“After studying the whole thing I said, 'Too much people a come from foreign and buy taxi and all sorts of things a happen,' ” he told his audience.

He dismissed claims that the badges are difficult to acquire.

“Don't tell nobody seh di badge hard fi get and di badge nuh worth nothing; that is not the issue,” Newman asserted, adding that he can get the badges “within days”.

Acting corporate communications manager at the Transport Authority, Merdina Callum told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that “just over 40 per cent” of operators of public passenger vehicles have identification badges.

She said that within the past four weeks the authority has been undertaking a drive to have more drivers comply with the law.

Callum explained that it will take 10 working days, at most, for people seeking their first badge to get a temporary one, provide their applications are in order. First-time applicants will undergo a two-day training programme and later are issued permanent badges within a six-month period, he added. She also noted that people renewing badges can have that done within 10 working days, at maximum.

