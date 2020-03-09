Robert Hart appointed Head of Content at Ramble Media

Noted Journalist Robert Hart has been appointed Head of Content at Ramble Media Group and began his new role today.

Ramble Media Group is a regional digital media company which started operations last year with two products, namely BUZZ and Caribbean Business Report (CBR).

Hart has had an extensive career at the Gleaner Company which spanned 17 years which saw him ascend from Associate Editor to Acting Editor-In-Chief. He is regarded as a seasoned and gifted news professional.

Ramble Media’s CEO, Al Edwards said: “For some time now Robert’s talents have been recognized and sought out in the media landscape. He has embraced the digital age and played a leading role in effectively seeing to it that this new aspect of journalism is well implemented.

“Both his management style and experience should prove to be invaluable assets to us at Ramble Media as we look to establish our digital platforms across the Caribbean. To date, we have fared well and with the addition of Robert Hart to the team, we should attain even greater heights.”

Hart said he was looking forward to his new role with Ramble.

“Ramble is in prime position to make a significant impact on the digital media landscape and I am excited to work with the team here on delivering unique content to our audience both in Jamaica and throughout the region,” Hart said.