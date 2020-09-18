Robert Pickersgill admitted to ICU

Robert Pickersgill admitted to ICUFriday, September 18, 2020
|
Retired Jamaican politician Robert Pickersgill is currently in intensive care at the University Hospital of the West Indies.
The former Cabinet Minister was admitted to ICU yesterday (September 17) for an undisclosed reason.
Pickersgill served as Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western for the past 31 years before retiring in August.
The 77-year-old was Minister of Water, Land, Environment and Climate Change under the People’s National Party Administration up to 2016. He also served as the party’s chairman for 25 years, holding the role under the party’s last three leaders, PJ Patterson, Portia Simpson Miller and Peter Phillips.
