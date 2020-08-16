Robert Trump, brother of US President Donald Trump, has died

Businessman

Robert Trump, the younger brother of United States President Donald Trump, has

died. He was 71.

Robert died on Saturday evening after being hospitalised in New York, according to a statement from the president. The White House reported that the younger Trump was ‘seriously ill’ on Friday; no cause of death has been provided.

President Trump said, “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert remained close to his brother, the president, and filed a lawsuit on behalf of their family to prevent the publication of a tell-all book by their neice, Mary.

Robert was the youngest of five children born to real estate developer Fred Trump. He worked as a senior executive with his brother, Donald, at the Trump Organization.