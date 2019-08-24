Rock on Mars named after Rolling Stones

Rock on Mars named after Rolling StonesSaturday, August 24, 2019
|
NASA have named a rock on Mars after the Rolling Stones.
The federal space agency came up with the tribute after their InSight lander knocked over a golf-ball-sized stone as it touched down on the planet in November 2018, sending it rolling a metre away.
The space agency said: “It’s the farthest NASA has seen a rock roll while landing a spacecraft on another planet.”
The group – Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood – hailed the honour as “a milestone in our long and eventful history.”
They added in a statement: “A huge thank you to everyone at NASA for making it happen.”
The Satisfaction hitmakers honour was announced ahead of their performance at the Rose Bowl on Thursday, August 22, a venue close to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy