Rock on Mars named after Rolling Stones

NASA have named a rock on Mars after the Rolling Stones.

The federal space agency came up with the tribute after their InSight lander knocked over a golf-ball-sized stone as it touched down on the planet in November 2018, sending it rolling a metre away.

The space agency said: “It’s the farthest NASA has seen a rock roll while landing a spacecraft on another planet.”

The group – Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood – hailed the honour as “a milestone in our long and eventful history.”

They added in a statement: “A huge thank you to everyone at NASA for making it happen.”

The Satisfaction hitmakers honour was announced ahead of their performance at the Rose Bowl on Thursday, August 22, a venue close to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.