Rocks are falling in Portland

Rocks are falling in PortlandMonday, February 24, 2020
|
If you are using the roadway through Charles Town in Portland, be very careful because rocks are falling.
Communication Manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says the area is currently being impacted by rockfall with huge boulders being deposited on the roadway in some instances.
He says a team from the agency was able to clear the roadway of loose debris early Monday morning, but had to suspend these activities out of concern for the safety of workmen.
Motorists are being advised to remain alert and mute their car radios when travelling along the roadway.
It has been raining heavily in the area since the weekend.
